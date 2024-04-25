Menu

Crime

Jury selection begins for Winnipeg trial of man accused of killing four women

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2024 10:36 am
1 min read
Family and friends of murdered women gather at a vigil in Winnipeg, Thursday, December 1, 2022. Jury selection is set to start today for the trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women. View image in full screen
Family and friends of murdered women gather at a vigil in Winnipeg, Thursday, December 1, 2022. Jury selection is set to start today for the trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Jury selection will start on Thursday for the trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women.

Jeremy Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder.

The partial remains of Rebecca Contois were found in a garbage bin and at a city-run landfill in the spring of 2022.

Police have said they believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are at a different, privately-owned landfill outside the city.

Indigenous leaders have named a fourth unidentified woman as ‘Buffalo Woman’. She has not been found and police have not said where her remains might be.

Countrywide protests were held after police said they would not search the Prairie Green landfill for Harris and Myran, but last month the federal and Manitoba governments committed $40 million for a search.

The trial is scheduled to start next week and is to run for six weeks.

