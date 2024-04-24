Menu

Four-year-old boy killed in Brandon after running into trailer

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 9:57 pm
1 min read
A Brandon Police vehicle.
A Brandon Police vehicle. Global News / File
A four-year-old boy in Brandon has died after running into the side of a trailer.

It happened Monday, just before 3:30 p.m., in the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue. Witnesses say the boy ran from a business parking lot on the north side of the street.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

That’s when he ran into the trailer being towed by a half-ton truck going west.

The child was first taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre before being transported to the Children’s Hospital in Winnipeg in serious condition.

Brandon police say the boy died from his injuries Tuesday night.

