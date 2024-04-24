Four-year-old boy killed in Brandon after running into trailer

Send this page to someone via email

A four-year-old boy in Brandon has died after running into the side of a trailer.

It happened Monday, just before 3:30 p.m., in the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue. Witnesses say the boy ran from a business parking lot on the north side of the street.

That’s when he ran into the trailer being towed by a half-ton truck going west.

The child was first taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre before being transported to the Children’s Hospital in Winnipeg in serious condition.

Brandon police say the boy died from his injuries Tuesday night.