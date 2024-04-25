Driver killed after striking parked trailer in Mississauga parking lot

See more sharing options

One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga on Wednesday, according to Peel police.

Peel police said they received a call for a collision in the area of Tomken Road and Courtney Park Drive East just before 5 p.m.

Police said the driver of a vehicle struck a parked trailer located in a parking lot in a complex in the area.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now investigating what may have caused the collision.

COLLISION:

– Tomken Rd/Courtney Pk Dr E #Mississauga

– Vehicle struck parked trailer

– Parking lot of complex

– Driver pronounced on scene

– Major Collision Bureau attending

– C/R at 4:47pm

– PR240135560 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 24, 2024