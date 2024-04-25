Driver killed after striking parked trailer in Mississauga parking lot

One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga on Wednesday, according to Peel police.
Peel police said they received a call for a collision in the area of Tomken Road and Courtney Park Drive East just before 5 p.m.
Police said the driver of a vehicle struck a parked trailer located in a parking lot in a complex in the area.
The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are now investigating what may have caused the collision.
