Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Driver killed after striking parked trailer in Mississauga parking lot

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 6:08 am
1 min read
Peel police View image in full screen
Peel police are on scene of a fatal collision in Mississauga. Mark Bray / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga on Wednesday, according to Peel police.

Peel police said they received a call for a collision in the area of Tomken Road and Courtney Park Drive East just before 5 p.m.

Police said the driver of a vehicle struck a parked trailer located in a parking lot in a complex in the area.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now investigating what may have caused the collision.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices