Crime

Coroner’s inquest called in fatal police shooting of man in Kawartha Lakes in 2021

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 4:23 pm
1 min read
The scene of a police shooting in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Nov. 25, 2021. A coroner's inquest will be held into the death of Allan Wert, 57. View image in full screen
The scene of a police shooting in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Nov. 25, 2021. A coroner's inquest will be held into the death of Allan Wert, 57. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
A coroner’s inquest will be conducted into the fatal police shooting of a man in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., in November 2021.

Details of the inquest into the death of Allan Wert, 57, have yet to be released.

Wert died on Nov. 25, 2021, after an altercation with OPP at a residential property near the village of Bobcaygeon.

In March 2022, Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, cleared a City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officer of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of Wert.

The SIU said the officer on that day initially responded to a theft of gasoline from a gas station and attended Wert’s home.

SIU investigating death near Bobcaygeon after CKL OPP officer discharges firearm

When the officer knocked on a door, Wert reportedly exited the rear brandishing a rifle, and pointed it at the officer. The SIU say the officer drew his pistol and fired several rounds.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU say an autopsy report determined Wert’s cause of death was a gunshot would of the left shoulder. He also had a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

On Wednesday, Dr. Paul Dungey, regional supervising corner for the East Region, said an inquest will be held. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

“The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Wert’s death,” he stated. “The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.”

