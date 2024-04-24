Coroner’s inquest called in fatal police shooting of man in Kawartha Lakes in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

A coroner’s inquest will be conducted into the fatal police shooting of a man in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., in November 2021.

Details of the inquest into the death of Allan Wert, 57, have yet to be released.

Wert died on Nov. 25, 2021, after an altercation with OPP at a residential property near the village of Bobcaygeon.

In March 2022, Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, cleared a City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officer of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of Wert.

The SIU said the officer on that day initially responded to a theft of gasoline from a gas station and attended Wert’s home.

When the officer knocked on a door, Wert reportedly exited the rear brandishing a rifle, and pointed it at the officer. The SIU say the officer drew his pistol and fired several rounds.

The SIU say an autopsy report determined Wert’s cause of death was a gunshot would of the left shoulder. He also had a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

On Wednesday, Dr. Paul Dungey, regional supervising corner for the East Region, said an inquest will be held. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

“The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Wert’s death,” he stated. “The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.”