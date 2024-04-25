City of Guelph set to establish registry of municipal lobbyists

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph is in the process of establishing a municipal lobbyist registry.

Staff were directed by city council at their April 16 meeting to draft a bylaw as well as a code of conduct surrounding the registry.

According to a staff report that was delivered at the April 3 committee of the whole meeting, the clerk’s office initially recommended against the establishment of a lobbyist registry. But in that same report, it says the recent introduction of strong mayor powers could create opportunities for lobbyists to influence decision-making.

“(The registry) is just an important way of increasing transparency,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “When people are meeting staff or council in regards to anything that might be of a financial gain, that their motives behind any types of meetings or engagement with any elected officials is disclosed.”

The proposed registry would contain the names and contact information of individuals, corporations or organizations who have communicated with members of council and/or senior city staff and when it occurred.

Then there is the definition of what a lobbyist is.

“The lobbyist registry would apply to non-for-profits as it would to for-profit businesses where there is a financial interest,” said city clerk Stephen O’Brien.

“If a not-for-profit were lobbying for grant funding for a specific project, that would qualify as lobbying.”

O’Brien added that either non-profit or for-profit groups that want to speak about something but don’t have any financial interest to gain from it are not considered lobbyists.

“It is normal practice and business to meet with anybody at any time,” said Guthrie. “That’s because we are all trying to hear what might be best for the city.”

There are at least 10 municipalities in Ontario that have a municipal lobbyist registry, including the City of Toronto.

Delegate Susan Watson said a lobbyist registry in Guelph is “long overdue.” She would later single out Guthrie and Coun. Dan Gibson for having accepted campaign donations from a developer as one of the reasons a registry is needed.

“One thing I like to see is stronger consequences for violating lobbying requirements,” she told council at the meeting.

O’Brien, in response, said that any legal ramifications would be “outside the sphere of city council or this registry,” adding Toronto is the only municipality with a lobbyist registry that contains monetary penalties.

What Guthrie would like to see is a province-wide municipal lobbyist registry where the same rules apply to all municipalities.

“I may want to talk to mayors across the province so there is uniformity, and it’s not piecemeal from one municipality to the next,” he said.

The report says while there is no cost for the establishment and maintenance of the lobbyist registry, it would cost the city anywhere between $10,000 and $20,000 to put additional work for the Registrar.

A final report and draft bylaw will be brought to council at their July meeting.