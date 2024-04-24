Menu

Crime

61 kilos of cocaine found stashed in SUV: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 3:04 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP say they found 61 kilos of cocaine stashed in the secret compartment of an SUV. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say they seized a large quantity of cocaine from an SUV’s hidden compartment late last month.

On March 29, police pulled over the vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds, and they say a search turned up a “sophisticated aftermarket compartment” containing 61 kilograms of cocaine.

Manitoba RCMP display cocaine seized from a vehicle in the RM of Reynolds. Manitoba RCMP

The drugs were seized, and the driver, a 29-year-old Alberta man, was arrested and taken into custody. RCMP said charges have not yet been laid.

Click to play video: 'CBSA makes ‘largest’ seizure of drugs at Winnipeg airport'
CBSA makes ‘largest’ seizure of drugs at Winnipeg airport
