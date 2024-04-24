People, business shot with paintball gun in Mission

Mounties in Mission are searching for suspects and a getaway vehicle after several people and a business were shot with paintballs over the past week.
Starting on April 18, a business along Lougheed Highway near Haig Street was shot by a paintball overnight, setting off an alarm.
Then, on Tuesday, a worker was shot in the head with a paintball by a passing car outside a business on 1st Avenue near Welton Street.
Just 20 minutes and a few blocks later, a man walking around 1st Avenue and Grand Street was shot.
Around 7:30 p.m. that same evening, a youth was hit just a few blocks north at Grand Street and 7th Avenue.
Police say they have identified the suspect vehicle as a black 4-door Volkswagen Jetta, with red and black aftermarket wheels, and a black front grille with either red lights or red accents.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the case is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.
