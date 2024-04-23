Menu

Traffic

Motorist in life-threatening condition after southeast Calgary rollover

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 6:58 pm
1 min read
One adult is in life-threatening condition after a rollover in southeast Calgary on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
One adult is in life-threatening condition after a rollover in southeast Calgary on Tuesday afternoon. Global News
One adult is in life-threatening condition after a rollover in southeast Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an EMS spokesperson, the crash happened at Macleod Trail and Stoney Trail Southeast just after 4 p.m.

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson said the driver is in life-threatening condition and the traffic unit is investigating the incident.

EMS said the driver was transported to hospital.

More to come… 

