Alberta is the 4th-happiest province in Canada: study

Alberta, known for its breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cities, has secured the fourth spot in a ranking of the happiest provinces in Canada. While challenges persist, including issues like air quality and mental health, Albertans continue to find reasons to maintain their optimism.

A recent study conducted by Lucky Days analyzed eight key quality-of-life metrics, scoring them out of 10. The report gathered data from various sources, including the National Statistical Office, Statistics Canada and the government of Canada.

Alberta’s overall happiness score stands at 4.73, placing it in the top five provinces, but far from the number-one ranking Quebec, which claimed the top spot with a score of 8.63.

Despite economic challenges such as high inflation and a competitive housing market, a Quality of Life report from the Calgary Health Foundation highlighted an increase in happiness in Alberta’s largest city year over year. However, concerns about the cost of living and financial stability persist, especially as the cost of living continues to rise.

“People value family, friends, and they also care about money as the cost of living increases in this city,” said Taylor Barrie, vice-president of communications for the Calgary Foundation. “Making a good income is more important than ever so it’s a priority.”

While Alberta scored a perfect 10 for median annual family income, there are areas that need improvement. Perceived mental health, for instance, scored significantly lower, indicating that many residents are struggling with issues like loneliness and general well-being.

Psychologist and Cognitive Corner director Simone Saunders sees this trend, noting that income is a need, but social connection is also still lacking.

“A lot of people are lonely and struggling with general well-being,” Saunders said.

One of the province’s most significant hurdles is air quality, where it scored zero. Albertans have been warned about an incoming drought in the upcoming summer season, and potential water restrictions in certain areas of the province.

The two provinces ahead of Alberta in the Lucky Days study are B.C. and Ontario. Coming in last place with a score of 3.27 is Saskatchewan.