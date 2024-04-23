Winnipeg Jets whiteout party expected to be sold out for Game 2 of Stanley Cup playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Winnipeg Jets fans are once again converging in the downtown of Manitoba’s capital Tuesday night.

It’s game two of the team’s first round in the Stanley Cup playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, and the Jets are looking to carry over their momentum from Sunday, after winning the series opener.

It’s expected that another sold-out crowd will show up at the Party in the Plaza, and at the street party on Donald Street just outside the Canada Life Centre.

Norva Riddell, senior vice-president of sales with True North, said the momentum from Sunday’s win should fan the flame of fan excitement.

“I think tonight is going to be great, too. I think it’s going to be a little bit different, it’s an evening start, 8:30 (p.m.) game time. Our doors for the street party start at 6:30 (p.m.),” she said.

For game one, 5,000 people crowded into the street party on top of the 15,000 people inside the arena.

That represents months of planning from True North, and over 200 people on the ground running various elements of the event.

In the past, the street parties have expanded the further the Jets progressed into the playoffs, but Riddell says that won’t be the case this year.

“The intent with all the parties that are involved in the planning — and it does take a lot of forward planning — is to keep it the same size for the future.”

It’s set that there will be at least one more of these parties after the Jets play Tuesday night, and True North hopes they continue until June.

Police said there were no major issues at the event on Sunday, just a few warnings and no arrests.

Const. Jason Michalyshen said he asks everyone to keep things safe Tuesday, and to be respectful of the people around them.

“Make sure things that you don’t need to take with you downtown tonight are left at home. Take the bare essentials with you. Make sure you’re dressed warm, secure any items you have with you, (and) make sure they’re close to you.”

Temperatures will likely be a bit cooler and windier as the Jets meet the Avalanche, but it’s expected fans will bring more than enough heat to keep the party going.

— with files from Global’s Katherine Dornian