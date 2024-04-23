Missing senior: Okanagan man, 79, hasn’t been seen since April 16, police say

Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE: RCMP say the vehicle of a missing Kelowna senior has been located in the area of Beaver Lake Road and Dee Lake Road.

Kelowna resident Alan Francescutti, 79, was last seen on April 16, and was reported missing on April 21.

Police are asking the public to remain out of that area, where officers and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are trying to locate him.

“It is important that people don’t saturate the area and interfere with our initial search,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“We have several resources right now looking for the missing man, including air services, PDS, drones and search and rescue.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are requesting the public’s help in locating an Okanagan senior who was last seen one week ago.

Kelowna RCMP say Alan Francescutti, 79, was last seen on April 16 and that he travelled to the Mabel Lake and Shuswap Falls area on April 12.

Police were informed that Francescutti, who may have a medical condition, was reported as missing on April 21.

Francescutti is five-feet-10-inches tall and 152 pounds, with grey hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a blue shirt and black pants.

Police said he left the Lower Mission area in his pickup truck, a dark blue/black 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 quad cab. The truck has the ‘Warlock’ package, along with B.C. licence plate 8847BH.

“Alan’s truck has a tonneau cover as well as a chrome ram-head ornament mounted on the dash of the vehicle,” said Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone who may have seen Alan or his vehicle recently is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP or the nearest RCMP detachment and reference file 2024-19989.