Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau says Saskatchewan to get carbon rebates despite province not paying levies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2024 3:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Saskatchewan residents will still receive carbon rebates despite Moe’s resistance'
Trudeau says Saskatchewan residents will still receive carbon rebates despite Moe’s resistance
WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that the federal government will continue to deliver the carbon rebate to Saskatchewan residents despite provincial Premier Scott Moe’s controversial decision to cease collecting and remitting the carbon levy. Trudeau said the Canada Revenue Agency “has ways of ensuring that the money that is owed to them is eventually collected.”
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Saskatchewan residents will continue to get carbon rebates even though the province has stopped remitting levies from natural gas to Ottawa.

Trudeau says the Canada Revenue Agency has mechanisms to collect money the province owes.

The Saskatchewan government decided earlier this year to not remit the federal carbon price on natural gas to Ottawa, a move that breaks federal law.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe invoked the measure after Trudeau exempted home-heating oil users from having to pay the levy in a move largely seen as politically motivated to boost Liberal support in Atlantic Canada.

Ottawa had initially suggested rebates to Saskatchewan could be at risk, but that is no longer the case.

Trudeau says most Canadians receive more money back in rebates than they pay in carbon levies.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan premier expects to see increased carbon tax, decreased infrastructure funding'
Saskatchewan premier expects to see increased carbon tax, decreased infrastructure funding
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices