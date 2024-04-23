Menu

Crime

Man charged after report of indecent act at Selkirk daycare: RCMP

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 3:54 pm
1 min read
On Monday, RCMP got a report of an indecent act at a daycare facility on Morris Avenue. View image in full screen
On Monday, RCMP got a report of an indecent act at a daycare facility on Morris Avenue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
A charge has been laid after a man exposed himself at a daycare in Selkirk, Man., police say.

Late Monday morning, RCMP got a report of an indecent act at the facility on Morris Avenue. Officers said they were told a man revealed himself in front of children and staff, then ran away.

Police said they couldn’t find the suspect during initial patrols, but a second call about two hours later said the man was back in the area and Mounties cuffed him.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A 44-year-old man faces an indecent act charge. He waiting for a court date, with conditions, outside of jail.

RCMP continue to investigate.

