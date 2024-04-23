Man charged after report of indecent act at Selkirk daycare: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A charge has been laid after a man exposed himself at a daycare in Selkirk, Man., police say.

Late Monday morning, RCMP got a report of an indecent act at the facility on Morris Avenue. Officers said they were told a man revealed himself in front of children and staff, then ran away.

Police said they couldn’t find the suspect during initial patrols, but a second call about two hours later said the man was back in the area and Mounties cuffed him.

A 44-year-old man faces an indecent act charge. He waiting for a court date, with conditions, outside of jail.

RCMP continue to investigate.