Economy

B.C.’s Harbour Air aims to buy 50 electric engines to convert seaplane fleet

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 3:29 pm
1 min read
Electric flight history made in B.C.
WATCH: B.C.'s Harbour Air has accomplished something no other commercial airline ever has: the maiden flight of an electric aircraft. Nadia Stewart reports – Dec 10, 2019
B.C.’s Harbour Air has unveiled plans to buy 50 new electric engines to electrify its seaplane fleet.

The company made history with the 2019 test flight of the world’s first fully electric commercial aircraft and has conducted 78 subsequent test flights.

On Tuesday, it said it had signed a letter of intent with electric engine maker magniX to buy 50 magni650 electric engines.

In a media release, it said the engine maker would support work to get the engines validated by Transport Canada and gain Canadian and U.S. certification to have the mani650s installed in DHC-2 Beaver seaplanes.

Canadian seaplane airline launches world’s first commercial electric plane
The companies are also looking to extend support to other aircraft models.

Harbour Air said it is aiming to build a west coast sustainable aviation hub, including offering electric conversion services to third parties.

The seaplane operator is aiming for a commercial certification of their first electric aircraft by 2026.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

