Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Governor General visits Regina Open Door Society as part of Saskatchewan visit

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 2:08 pm
1 min read
Learners at the society told Governor General Mary Simon stories about how they came to Canada. Simons told them she grew up learning an Indigenous language at home, English in school and is now learning French. . View image in full screen
Learners at the society told Governor General Mary Simon stories about how they came to Canada. Simons told them she grew up learning an Indigenous language at home, English in school and is now learning French. . Katherine Ludwig / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s Governor General visited the Regina Open Door Society on Tuesday as part of her three-day visit to the province.

The Regina Open Door Society helps newcomers integrate into Canada by helping them learn the language, learn about the government, and succeed in society.

Learners at the society told Governor General Mary Simon stories about how they came to Canada. Simons told them she grew up learning an Indigenous language at home, English in school and is now learning French.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Ricardo Arisnabarreta, language services manager at the society, said having Simon at the centre was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Our learners got a significant experience with the language that they are trying to learn and use the language that they are learning in the country that is welcoming them,” Arisnabarreta said.

Story continues below advertisement

He said it’s important for different branches of government to know what kind of work is done at the Regina Open Door Society.

“It’s to see the struggles of people learning the language, so see the struggles of people trying to be in Canada but most importantly to see how proud they are to be sharing their communities, customs and traditions.”

Trending Now

Tatiana Zotova, a teacher with the society, said it was a great opportunity to put a human face to the title of governor general.

She said the experience was relatable for the learners.

“The Governor General tried to share her experience with learning a second language and she also was very relatable, and the clients had an opportunity to share their personal experiences and stories of how they came to Canada.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices