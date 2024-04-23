Governor General visits Regina Open Door Society as part of Saskatchewan visit

Canada’s Governor General visited the Regina Open Door Society on Tuesday as part of her three-day visit to the province.

The Regina Open Door Society helps newcomers integrate into Canada by helping them learn the language, learn about the government, and succeed in society.

Learners at the society told Governor General Mary Simon stories about how they came to Canada. Simons told them she grew up learning an Indigenous language at home, English in school and is now learning French.

Ricardo Arisnabarreta, language services manager at the society, said having Simon at the centre was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Our learners got a significant experience with the language that they are trying to learn and use the language that they are learning in the country that is welcoming them,” Arisnabarreta said.

He said it’s important for different branches of government to know what kind of work is done at the Regina Open Door Society.

“It’s to see the struggles of people learning the language, so see the struggles of people trying to be in Canada but most importantly to see how proud they are to be sharing their communities, customs and traditions.”

Tatiana Zotova, a teacher with the society, said it was a great opportunity to put a human face to the title of governor general.

She said the experience was relatable for the learners.

“The Governor General tried to share her experience with learning a second language and she also was very relatable, and the clients had an opportunity to share their personal experiences and stories of how they came to Canada.”