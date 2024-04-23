Northeastern Alberta wildfire near Saprae Creek now being held, evacuation alert dropped

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire that broke out Sunday near the northeastern Alberta hamlet of Saprae Creek is now being held, and an evacuation alert that was issued Sunday has been dropped.

In an update Monday evening, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said significant progress has been made in containing the blaze.

The wildfire started Sunday southeast of Fort McMurray, on the south side of the Clearwater River.

The wildfire was about 67 hectares in size as of Monday night, according to Alberta Wildfire. On Tuesday, it was about 53 hectares in size.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Alberta Wildfire said firefighters are monitoring the wildfire.

1:42 Lessons learned from 2016 applied to wildfire near Fort McMurray

Residents are asked to stay away from areas where crews are working in order to avoid hindering emergency response efforts.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’d like to thank residents for their preparedness and for continuing to stay away from Alberta Wildfire operations,” Chief Jody Butz said in an update Monday night. “This is positive news, but I want to encourage residents in the community to remain vigilant and maintain an emergency kit in case the situation changes.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The wildfire danger in the Fort McMurray Forest Area is very high. A fire advisory is in effect for the area.

For the latest information on this wildfire, visit Alberta Wildfire’s website.