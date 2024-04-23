Mother, son rescued from North Shore mountain

Send this page to someone via email

A mother and son are safe after having to call North Shore Rescue for help when they got lost on a hike near Grouse Mountain.

The pair was out for a hike on Mount Fromme on Monday, but after changing their route and coming down a different path, they became lost in a maze of trails.

Rescue crews say the hikers were dressed in only T-shirts, shorts and running shoes, and as the sun began to set, they became cold. They did have a cellphone and called for help around 6 p.m.

“Wearing shorts, T-shirt and runners on a clear, warm day is not necessarily the best thing because you get into the shade, it’s damp, you get near a river, it’s wet,” North Shore Rescue search manager Stan Sovdat said.

1:25 Snowshoer rescued on Mt Seymour after being buried by avalanche

Crews managed to find the hikers and helped them safely down the mountain.

Story continues below advertisement

Sovdat says the pair’s experience is an excellent reminder to always be prepared when venturing into the outdoors.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Please be more prepared,” he said. “Bring the appropriate clothing and gear. If you’re out for a run, stay on those trails. If you’re going for a hike, know your route, know where you’re going to go, have the ability to navigate and bring the proper equipment.”

He says pack extra food and water and a way to stay warm from the ground.