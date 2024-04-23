Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Illegal apartment shut down in basement of Kingston restaurant: fire officials

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 4:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Illegal apartment shut down in basement of Kingston restaurant: Fire officials'
Illegal apartment shut down in basement of Kingston restaurant: Fire officials
Kingston Fire and Rescue chief fire prevention officer Ted Posadowski speaks to Global News after fire officials say they shut down an illegal apartment found in the basement of One Eyed Jack Restaurant and Bar on Weller Avenue.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A tip about people sleeping in the basement of a Kingston restaurant has led to the closure of what officials say was an illegal apartment.

Fire officials say a room with space for several people to live was found during an inspection at One Eyed Jack Restaurant and Bar earlier this month.

“When we arrived and went into the basement we did observe an apartment…. There was six beds down there and there were three individuals sleeping at the time of the inspection,” Kingston Fire & Rescue chief fire prevention officer Ted Posadowski said.

“We issued an immediate threat to life for the removal of the individuals that were sleeping in the basement, as well as the bedding and any personal belongings.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The basement setup included a living room, a bathroom and laundry facilities, Posadowski said.

Story continues below advertisement

Posadowski said “due to the circumstances,” police, public health and officials from the city’s building department were there for the April 5 inspection.

In an email to Global News Kingston, police said they are not investigating further.

“We attended and determined that nothing criminal occurred and do not have an investigation into this matter,” a police spokesperson said.

Trending Now

Posadowski said sleeping in the basement of the restaurant presented a variety of fire and life safety hazards.

“From a fire and safety perspective, an apartment or living quarters – what we observed – is not permitted in that building.

“Concerns with exiting, people sleeping under the commercial cooking and also if there was a fire at two in the morning, our crews wouldn’t think there would be people sleeping in the basement of a restaurant.

“So that would change how we would attack the fire or turn it into a rescue situation.”

— with files from Global’s Kaytlyn Poberznick

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices