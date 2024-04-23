Ochapowace First Nation man faces murder charge following weekend death

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in a weekend death in a southern Saskatchewan community.

RCMP considered the death suspicious and a 32-year-old man from the community has now been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say they were called to assist EMS at a home on Ochapowace First Nation early Saturday.

A man, whom police have identified as 32-year-old Elias Still, was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.