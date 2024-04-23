Menu

Crime

Ochapowace First Nation man faces murder charge following weekend death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2024 11:36 am
A 32-year-old man from the Ochapowace First Nation has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a weekend death that RCMP have considered 'suspicious.'. View image in full screen
A 32-year-old man from the Ochapowace First Nation has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a weekend death that RCMP have considered 'suspicious.'. File / Global News
Charges have been laid in a weekend death in a southern Saskatchewan community.

RCMP considered the death suspicious and a 32-year-old man from the community has now been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say they were called to assist EMS at a home on Ochapowace First Nation early Saturday.

A man, whom police have identified as 32-year-old Elias Still, was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

