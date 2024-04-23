Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police seek 3 men who stopped ‘inappropriate’ coffee-shop incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 10:13 am
1 min read
CF Polo Park mall. Sam Thompson / Global News
Winnipeg police say they’re hoping to contact three men who helped stop an incident at a shopping mall April 13.

Police said the incident, which they’re describing as an “inappropriate encounter” involving a young, female victim and an unknown man, took place around 4 p.m. at a coffee shop in CF Polo Park mall.

The three witnesses apparently intervened and helped the victim, but she didn’t get their names.

Police said the trio might have information that could help the investigation into the suspect, who ran off after they stepped in.

The helpers are described as men in their 20s, one of whom was wearing a turban.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6245 and use the reference number R24-17641.

