Rapper and actor Ludacris to perform at Canada Life Centre this summer

Winnipeg fans likely last saw Ludacris on TV in February, when he made a guest appearance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, but they’ll have a chance to see him up-close and personal when he performs at Canada Life Centre this summer.
True North Sports + Entertainment announced Tuesday that the three-time Grammy Award winner will stop in Winnipeg on Aug. 1.
Ludacris, also known for his acting roles, including seven movies in the Fast & Furious series, has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, over a career spanning two-and-a-half decades.
Opening the show will be iconic Toronto rapper Kardinal Offishall. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.
