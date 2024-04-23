Menu

Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

Rapper and actor Ludacris to perform at Canada Life Centre this summer

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 9:56 am
1 min read
FILE- In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo Ludacris performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 in Las Vegas. The performer will be in Winnipeg on Aug. 1. View image in full screen
FILE- In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo Ludacris performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 in Las Vegas. The performer will be in Winnipeg on Aug. 1. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
Winnipeg fans likely last saw Ludacris on TV in February, when he made a guest appearance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, but they’ll have a chance to see him up-close and personal when he performs at Canada Life Centre this summer.

True North Sports + Entertainment announced Tuesday that the three-time Grammy Award winner will stop in Winnipeg on Aug. 1.

Ludacris, also known for his acting roles, including seven movies in the Fast & Furious series, has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, over a career spanning two-and-a-half decades.

Opening the show will be iconic Toronto rapper Kardinal Offishall. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.

Winnipeg looking to improve getting big concerts in city
