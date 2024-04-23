Rapper and actor Ludacris to perform at Canada Life Centre this summer

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg fans likely last saw Ludacris on TV in February, when he made a guest appearance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, but they’ll have a chance to see him up-close and personal when he performs at Canada Life Centre this summer.

True North Sports + Entertainment announced Tuesday that the three-time Grammy Award winner will stop in Winnipeg on Aug. 1.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Canada Life Centre will be Actin' A Fool when @Ludacris and special guest @KardinalO hit the stage on August 1!

Ludacris, also known for his acting roles, including seven movies in the Fast & Furious series, has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, over a career spanning two-and-a-half decades.

Opening the show will be iconic Toronto rapper Kardinal Offishall. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.