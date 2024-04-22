Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. introduces legislation recognizing Haida Gwaii Indigenous title

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2024 9:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What historic agreement signed in Haida Gwaii will mean for other First Nations'
What historic agreement signed in Haida Gwaii will mean for other First Nations
The Haida Nation and the provincial government have signed a historic agreement, recognizing Aboriginal title over all of Haida Gwaii's approximately 200 islands. It's the first of its kind deal in Canada. Aaron McArthur has more on what it means for the Haida Nation and the islands. – Apr 15, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The B.C. government says legislation formally recognizing the Haida Nation’s Aboriginal title over the archipelago of Haida Gwaii was introduced in the legislature Monday.

The province says the “Rising Tide” Haida Title Lands Agreement is the first negotiated deal of its kind in Canada, providing for a “staged transition” to Haida jurisdiction.

Haida Nation President Jason Alsop said the new law in B.C. is a “step toward peaceful co-existence” with the province.

Click to play video: 'B.C. signs historic agreement handing over title to Haida Gwaii'
B.C. signs historic agreement handing over title to Haida Gwaii

“It was always Haida title land,” Alsop said at a news conference alongside Premier David Eby and others Monday. “We look forward to the opportunities that come out of this, but we recognize it’s not easy work.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s an exciting thing to be a part of. The status quo is just not working and it takes work to change it and we’re committed to it,” he said.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Alsop said in a statement Monday that the new legislation means the nation can realize its “vision for Haida Gwaii” free of conflict with the provincial government.

He said the Nation plans on taking control of Haida Gwaii’s economy according to Haida “values and traditions,” taking a sustainable rather than exploitive approach to the land and the sea.

Alsop said in the statement the B.C. government was “honourable” to recognize the Nation’s title after more than “150 years of denial.”

Premier Eby said at the news conference that the legislation should transcend partisan politics, and he hopes there will be a consensus in the house when the bill comes up for a vote.

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices