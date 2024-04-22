HKPR health unit to issue 2,000 student suspensions for incomplete immunizations

Send this page to someone via email

A central Ontario public health unit is issuing approximately 2,000 suspension orders for students who do not meet provincial vaccination requirements.

On Monday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit stated second notices are being issued to parents and guardians to remind them to get their child’s immunization records updated.

Serving Northumberland County, Haliburton County and City of Kawartha Lakes, the health unit estimates approximately 2,000 suspension orders will be issued this week for students in junior kindergarten to Grade 2 and Grades 4 to 8. In January, the health unit estimated there were 1,000 students with incomplete immunization records.

Failure to have updated immunization records or provide a valid exemption will result in suspension from school beginning May 13, and could last for up to 20 days or until health unit records are updated to meet the Immunization of School Pupils At (ISPA).

The ISPA requires all Ontario students to be vaccinated against tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, meningococcal disease and varicella or have a valid exemption on file with the health unit.

“Our goal is to ensure all student vaccination records are kept up to date according to the Immunization of School Pupils Act,” said Marianne Rock, the health unit’s manager of communicable disease prevention and control.

“If you’ve received notification and your child has had all of their recent vaccinations or has a valid exemption, this means that you need to contact us to ensure our records are updated as we don’t necessarily receive these updates from your health care providers.”

The health unit advises to check your child’s immunization record by contacting the health unit or visiting the Immunization Connect Ontario (ICON) website. Parents are responsible to provide proof of immunization or a valid exemption by the ICON website or call the health unit at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1507, fax 905-885-5352 or email immunization@hkpr.on.ca

The health unit says to contact a healthcare provide to book an immunization appointment. If you do not have a health care provider, contact the health unit to book an appointment online or cal 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1507.