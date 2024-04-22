Vancouver Canucks fans get loud inside and outside arena for Game 1 of playoff run

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Canucks’ return to the playoffs created a literal buzz in downtown Vancouver on Sunday as thousands of fans turned up the noise for Game 1.

And the team did not disappoint, rallying in the third period to beat the Nashville Predators 4-2, including two goals in 12 seconds, in the first playoff game at home in nine years.

Even the players took note of the fans’ energy in Rogers Arena.

“When we came out on the ice today, it was probably one of the more special things I’ve been a part of other than the birth of my children and my wedding,” forward T.J. Miller said. “It’s hard not to get choked up when you see that. That literally is everything.”

While the City of Vancouver hasn’t organized any public outdoor viewing parties yet, it did close Pat Quinn Way, which borders the arena. Marching bands and a stage helped usher in ticketholders ahead of the game.

The Canucks will host away game viewing parties inside Rogers Arena with a $15 admission.

After the game, fans in Surrey celebrated in the streets at Scott Road and 72nd Avenue. Horns were honking and flags were waving as people savoured the victory.

Plenty of people came out to the City of Delta’s first family-friendly outdoor watch party at Social Heart Plaza.

“When we go deep, we have lots of room and capacity, and this is going to be a really big family event and it’s going to be really fun to celebrate our team,” Coun. Rod Binder said, adding the city will have food trucks, beverages and all the amenities of the nearby recreation centre.

Vancouver police were outside Rogers Arena throughout the evening.

“While the atmosphere was safe and festive throughout the night, our officers also responded to several incidents related to people who had consumed too-much alcohol and were creating an unsafe environment for other fans,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

One person was arrested for public intoxication and causing a disturbance and Addison says officers forced several people to pour out their alcohol.

“Excess consumption of liquor often leads to disorder, fights, and other violence that impacts everyone’s safety and ability to enjoy the festivities,” he said. “We remind everyone to consume your liquor at home or in a licensed establishment, but not on your walk to the game.”

Canucks announcer takes over SkyTrain

To continue the celebration through the week, SkyTrain riders might notice a familiar voice taking over the announcements.

The voice of the Canucks, Al Murdoch will be behind the microphone at several stations ahead of playoff games. He is the first guest voice on transit since Seth Rogan’s run back in 2018.

TransLink has not revealed the stations where Murdoch can be heard, but it’s nearly guaranteed that Stadium-Chinatown, right next to the venue, will be one of them.