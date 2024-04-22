Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Regina begins gopher pest control program

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 1:09 pm
1 min read
FILE photo. The City of Regina said the annual gopher control program will begin this week. View image in full screen
FILE photo. The City of Regina said the annual gopher control program will begin this week. Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

While he might be the mascot of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, gophers don’t get a lot of love in Saskatchewan.

The City of Regina said the annual gopher control program will begin this week.

“An overpopulation of gophers can be a nuisance, creating holes in public spaces and athletic fields that cause safety issues for humans and pets,” the City of Regina said in a press release.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The Province of Saskatchewan has declared gophers as pests, which requires the City to control gophers on publicly owned property.”

The city has identified thirty-six areas requiring pest control measures, which will be marked with yellow signs in the coming days.

Crews will be utilizing Rozol RTU, an approved product by Health Canada for controlling gophers in rough turf areas.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Its application will be limited to ‘buffer zones’ or rough turf areas throughout the city along storm channels and roadway and railway buffers. It will not be applied to the City’s athletic fields and traditional park spaces,” the release read.

“Spring is the best time for application as the gophers emerge from their burrows in search of food.”

The program will start on April 22 and continue for the next several weeks.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices