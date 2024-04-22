City of Regina begins gopher pest control program

Send this page to someone via email

While he might be the mascot of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, gophers don’t get a lot of love in Saskatchewan.

The City of Regina said the annual gopher control program will begin this week.

“An overpopulation of gophers can be a nuisance, creating holes in public spaces and athletic fields that cause safety issues for humans and pets,” the City of Regina said in a press release.

“The Province of Saskatchewan has declared gophers as pests, which requires the City to control gophers on publicly owned property.”

The city has identified thirty-six areas requiring pest control measures, which will be marked with yellow signs in the coming days.

Crews will be utilizing Rozol RTU, an approved product by Health Canada for controlling gophers in rough turf areas.

“Its application will be limited to ‘buffer zones’ or rough turf areas throughout the city along storm channels and roadway and railway buffers. It will not be applied to the City’s athletic fields and traditional park spaces,” the release read.

“Spring is the best time for application as the gophers emerge from their burrows in search of food.”

The program will start on April 22 and continue for the next several weeks.