Calgary fatal stabbing victim “gave himself ” to help those fleeing war in Ukraine

A Calgary stabbing victim is being remembered for his selflessness in helping those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Many photos of Joel Clark reveal the happiness he got from being with kids and the joy they felt in return. When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Joel decided to stay, providing his home in Lviv as a refuge.

“He worked with an organization to bring in refugees that were fleeing the centre of the conflict and were heading towards Poland. The part of him staying there was a little shocking, but helping people was not a shock. That’s just what he did,” Henson said.

Henson said after Clark returned from Ukraine, he’d been living with his brother and sister-in-law and their children in northern Alberta and would stay with friends or family when he’d visit Calgary.

“He made time for people. He could read people. When they needed somebody around, he was there.”

“There was no judgement in anyway. If he saw a need, he would fill that,” Henson said.

Henson, who is a school teacher in Calgary, once arranged to have a Zoom call with Clark while he was in Ukraine to help his students learn how the war was impacting people in Ukraine.

“I was teaching one of my classes, so he popped in during the class and he explained everything that was going on. It was an opportunity for the kids to ask questions. He was so real and genuine,” Henson said.

He said Clark didn’t live at the rental home in McKenzie Towne.

“If anything, he was just there to make sure that nobody got hurt,” Henson said.

Henson said it was Clark’s aim to earn money in Alberta and return to his work in Ukraine.

He says while Clark never had kids of his own, he’ll be remembered as a doting uncle and friend to countless young people he helped.