Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary fatal stabbing victim ‘gave himself’ to help those fleeing war in Ukraine

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 7:36 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary fatal stabbing victim “gave himself ” to help those fleeing war in Ukraine'
Calgary fatal stabbing victim “gave himself ” to help those fleeing war in Ukraine
The victim of a fatal stabbing in McKenzie Towne in April is being remembered as a selfless man who helped people flee from the war in Ukraine.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Calgary stabbing victim is being remembered for his selflessness in helping those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Many photos of Joel Clark reveal the happiness he got from being with kids and the joy they felt in return. When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Joel decided to stay, providing his home in Lviv as a refuge.

“He worked with an organization to bring in refugees that were fleeing the centre of the conflict and were heading towards Poland. The part of him staying there was a little shocking, but helping people was not a shock. That’s just what he did,” Henson said.

Henson said after Clark returned from Ukraine, he’d been living with his brother and sister-in-law and their children in northern Alberta and would stay with friends or family when he’d visit Calgary.

“He made time for people. He could read people. When they needed somebody around, he was there.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Calgarians mark 2nd anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine'
Calgarians mark 2nd anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

 

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“He worked with an organization to bring in refugees that were fleeing the centre of the conflict and were heading towards Poland. The part of him staying there was a little shocking, but helping people was not a shock. That’s just what he did,” Henson said.

Henson said after Clark returned from Ukraine, he’d been living with his brother and sister-in-law and their children in northern Alberta and would stay with friends or family when he’d visit Calgary.

“There was no judgement in anyway. If he saw a need, he would fill that,” Henson said.

Henson, who is a school teacher in Calgary, once arranged to have a Zoom call with Clark while he was in Ukraine to help his students learn how the war was impacting people in Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was teaching one of my classes, so he popped in during the class and he explained everything that was going on. It was an opportunity for the kids to ask questions. He was so real and genuine,” Henson said.

Click to play video: 'Calgary agency offers day camp for kids recently arrived from Ukraine'
Calgary agency offers day camp for kids recently arrived from Ukraine

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Joel decided to stay, providing his home in Lviv as a refuge.

“He worked with an organization to bring in refugees that were fleeing the centre of the conflict and were heading towards Poland. The part of him staying there was a little shocking, but helping people was not a shock. That’s just what he did,” Henson said.

Henson said after Clark returned from Ukraine, he’d been living with his brother and sister-in-law and their children in northern Alberta and would stay with friends or family when he’d visit Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

He said Clark didn’t live at the rental home in McKenzie Towne.

“If anything, he was just there to make sure that nobody got hurt,” Henson said.

Henson said it was Clark’s aim to earn money in Alberta and return to his work in Ukraine.

He says while Clark never had kids of his own, he’ll be remembered as a doting uncle and friend to countless young people he helped.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices