Saskatoon police and fire promote emergency services careers for women

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service and fire department are hosting an event to promote emergency service careers to women and girls.

The Explore Emergency Services event takes place on May 11, and special constable Hailey Erickson spoke about the importance of it.

“When masculinity and femininity are both represented and supported in the field of emergency services, incredible things can happen,” Erickson said.

1:44 Exploring careers for women in emergency services

She said she enjoys promoting women and their career goals, especially in fields that have historically had perceived barriers or underrepresentation.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighter Brooklyn Maxwell attended this event in past years. She said she never considered joining firefighting until she went, and it was an opportunity to learn more about the role.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Come on out, it’s never going to hurt,” Maxwell said.

She said there will be a panel where people can have questions answered about each field of work, but they’ll also have some hands-on learning where they can learn about some of the paramedic work and other things related to firefighting.

“We love sharing our passions in our careers.”

The Saskatoon police website said while this event is geared toward women and girls, anyone can sign up online.

It runs on Saturday, May 11 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Saskatoon Police Service Headquarters.