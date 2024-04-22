White Rock Promenade stabbing sends one to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital after being stabbed on White Rock’s promenade Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area just east of the pier around 9 p.m. Police found a 28-year-old victim with a stab wound and provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As of Monday morning, no suspects had been arrested and police are still trying to determine a motive, but do not believe the people involved knew each other or that there was any kind of incident before the stabbing.

White Rock RCMP and forensic investigators were at the scene through the night, and the area had reopened by Monday morning.

Mounties are asking anyone with information to reach out to them at 778-545-4800.