‘The Girl on the Train’ comes to Okanagan stage

The cast of The Girl on the Train invites you to help them solve the disappearance of Megan Hipwell.

Kelowna, B.C.-based theatre company is bringing the case to the Okanagan with the B.C. premiere of the play that is an amalgamation of the book written by Paula Hawkins and the 2016 film adaptation. The combination gives the audience a chance to dive deeper into the story.

“We go to Whitney, England and follow the mystery of what happens to Megan Hipwell through the eyes of Rachel Watson (who is) an observer, a fan, of this young couple and we see what happens to this young woman and what got her to the place she’s in,” said Bonnie Gratz, artistic director of New Vintage Theatre.

Kelowna actress Sarah Foss has taken on the role of Rachel Watson who grapples with alcoholism and questions her sanity as she jumps from witness to detective to suspect.

“She becomes a bit of an unreliable narrator because she drinks so much that she begins to forget some of the things that happened,” said Foss.

The woman whose life is in question in the story, Megan Hipwell, is played by Hannah Krostewitz.

“Megan is somebody who has suffered tremendous loss and she’s grieving deeply many parts of her life and many people in her life,” said Krostewitz.

“She’s recently married and she has escaped from the United States to England to find herself.”

The Girl on the Train will be performed at the Mary Irwin Theatre from April 25 to April 27 and May 2 to May 3 and tickets are still available online. For tickets visit www.newvintage.ca