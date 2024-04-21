Saskatchewan Rush eliminated from playoff contention by Mark Matthews hat-trick

Three days after stating he’d love to end the Saskatchewan Rush’s season, Mark Matthews got his wish on Saturday night.

Matthews and the Toronto Rock delivered the final nail in Saskatchewan’s playoff hopes at SaskTel Centre. The Rush franchise leader in career points eliminated his former team from the NLL post-season.

On a night that marked his return to Saskatoon since he was dealt in a blockbuster trade to Toronto last summer.

“It was definitely weird,” said Matthews. “Never really being down this side or anything, it was a different experience for sure. Coming in, obviously I played a lot of lacrosse here, so it was kind of the only thing I ever knew.”

Matthews found the back of the net three times on Saturday night, including a sharp-angle goal with 5:28 remaining in the fourth quarter which would stand as the game-winner to hand the Rush a tight 12-11 loss on their home floor.

A goal came after a scattering of boos from the SaskTel Centre crowd, followed by an immediate point into the stands by the Rock forward.

“The crowd was into it booing me and stuff which was kind of fun,” said Matthews. “They’re booing the other team, it’s not a personal thing I don’t think.”

Saskatchewan’s playoff hopes hinged on a win in their regular season finale against the first-place Toronto squad, as a victory would have vaulted them into the post-season following an Albany FireWolves win against the New York Riptide.

Instead, the Rush will head to the off-season in mid-April again finishing their calendar of games with an 8-10 record for the third year in a row.

“It pisses me off now and that’s what (Matthews) does,” said Rush leading scorer Robert Church. “That’s why we got three championships, a lot of it is to do with Mark and scoring clutch goals like he did tonight. That’s what he does, that’s why he’s one of the best players to ever play the game.”

Saturday’s game reunited Matthews and Church, who formed the Rush’s two-headed attack for a decade, dating back to the days when the franchise was in Edmonton.

“It’s emotional, I saw him last night a little bit and I’m sure I’ll see him when I get back to the hotel,” said Matthews. “It’s just good to see those guys, we wish the best for each other every time. They were a little pissed obviously that their season is done, but that’s the way it goes.”

It was a back-and-forth game between Saskatchewan and Toronto with the teams combining for seven lead changes, with Matthews finishing the night with a seven-point effort.

Joining the Rush as a result of last summer’s trade, Saskatchewan forward Zach Manns had three assists against his old team while defender Adam Jay was held off the scoresheet with one loose ball recovered.

While the result wasn’t what the Rush expected, co-head coach and associate general manager Jimmy Quinlan said both teams have benefitted from the Matthews deal almost one year later.

“That wasn’t an easy thing for us to do on either side but it’s one of those trades you like to see in sports,” said Quinlan. “Truthfully, it’s worked out for both sides. Mark has had a tremendous season, Zach Manns came in and did great things for us, Adam Jay was awesome at the back end and we also got a draft pick out of it.”

“You want to see players continue to thrive, it’s just unfortunate that it was Mark who got us tonight.”

Along with Matthews returning to SaskTel Centre, Saturday’s game also saw former Rush captain Chris Corbeil and forward Dan Lintner hit the floor with Toronto after both spent large chunks of their career in Saskatchewan.

All three Toronto players were given video tributes in the first quarter, which allowed fans to show their appreciation to the trio.

“(Corbeil) was kind of my mentor my first couple of years in the league,” said Rush defender Holden Garlent. “My first year in the league I lived with Mark out here, so a couple of good friends and Dan obviously has been a great friend of mine. That all goes aside when you’re playing though and they know that as well.”

Despite the mixed feelings the evening brought for those in attendance, a sea of green Matthews jerseys still dotted the SaskTel Centre crowd.

A reminder of the franchise icon’s enduring legacy in Saskatchewan which he said remains of great importance.

“A couple of the kids down on the bench asking for autographs still was pretty awesome,” said Matthews. “Coming off the floor some people had my jersey still asking for autographs, so it’s awesome. They were always the best fans in the league for the longest time there that I was here.”

Finishing the season with a league-best 15-3 record, Toronto will match up in the first round of NLL playoffs against the Rochester Knighthawks while the Rush will miss playoffs for the third season in a row.