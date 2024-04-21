EMS SUV runs over Edmonton police officer, civilian during medical call

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton police officer and a woman he was tending to during a medical call were run over by an EMS vehicle early Sunday morning, according to police.

Just after 2 a.m., police located a woman in medical distress in the area of 101st Street and 82nd Avenue.

Officers began administering first aid to the woman and requested assistance from EMS.

A few minutes later, police said an EMS SUV arrived at the scene. While the SUV was driving around the police patrol vehicle, it ran over the woman and the officer who was providing medical help, police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

The officer and the 25-year-old woman were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The Edmonton Police Service’s major collision investigation section is investigating.