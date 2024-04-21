1,600 hectare wildfire burning between Quesnel, Williams Lake

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Wildfire Service has reported that seven wildfires ignited in B.C.’s Cariboo region Saturday afternoon.

The only wildfire deemed to be burning out of control is at Burgess Creek. The fire is burning between Quesnel and Williams Lake and is an estimated 1,600 hectares, up from the 50 hectares reported on Saturday.

Strong winds have led to the growth, according to the wildfire service.

A large column of smoke is visible on Highway 97.

View image in full screen The Burgess Creek wildfire is burning out of control and is an estimated 1,600 hectares. BCWS

BC Wildfire firefighters are responding to the fire with the help of heavy equipment and aircraft support.

The other six fires are considered out, held, or under control.

The causes of the fires are under investigation but are believed to be human-caused as there were no lightning strikes during the times of ignition.

“Human-caused fires aren’t always someone with an escaped campfire,” said Madison Dahl, a fire information officer. “(But) there is a possibility that it is, and that’s why we’re urging the public to make sure you have a good guard, you have water available, you’re aware of your surroundings and weather conditions. (People should) know if there’s going to be big wind gusts coming.”

Open burning is currently prohibited in the Cariboo fire centre region but small campfires are still allowed.