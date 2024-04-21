Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina Brandt Centre powwow attendees assaulted with bear spray: Regina police

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 21, 2024 9:34 am
1 min read
Regina police say a bear spray incident occurred at a powwow held at the Brandt Centre Saturday night. View image in full screen
Regina police say a bear spray incident occurred at a powwow held at the Brandt Centre Saturday night. Global News/ Moosa Imran
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Attendees of the First Nations University of Canada powwow at Regina’s Brandt Centre were subject to a bear mace incident Saturday night.

The Regina Police Service was called to the building around 9:30 p.m. to a report of people being assaulted with bear spray.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officers said they arrived as people were leaving the building.

Trending Now

Witnesses described the suspect as a young man.

More to come…

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices