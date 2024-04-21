Regina Brandt Centre powwow attendees assaulted with bear spray: Regina police

Attendees of the First Nations University of Canada powwow at Regina’s Brandt Centre were subject to a bear mace incident Saturday night.
The Regina Police Service was called to the building around 9:30 p.m. to a report of people being assaulted with bear spray.
Officers said they arrived as people were leaving the building.
Witnesses described the suspect as a young man.
More to come…
