3 in hospital after multi-house fire in Aldergrove

Three people have been taken to hospital after a multi-house fire in Aldergrove.

According to Langley City Fire Rescue, firefighters arrived at a home on Springfield Drive around 9:30 a.m.

The home was engulfed in aggressive flames, some up to seven metres high.

Strong winds spread the fire to a neighbouring house and both homes suffered extensive damage.

Two other houses on the block sustained minor damages from the heat.

Two people from the first home were taken to hospital for burns on their arms. A third person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and an ankle injury.

According to firefighters, 14 people have been displaced in the blaze.