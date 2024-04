See more sharing options

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a train in Port Moody.

Police said a man was hit around 10 a.m. Saturday morning on the train tracks near Klahanie Drive and Murray Street.

He was reportedly walking along the railway.

The man, who is in his 30s, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It is believed to be accidental in nature.