Canada

Man injured in shooting in London, Ont.; police investigating

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 20, 2024 2:57 pm
1 min read
A London police cruiser sits is shown in London, Ont., on Friday, May 30, 2014. View image in full screen
A London police cruiser sits is shown in London, Ont., on Friday, May 30, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
One person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in London, police say.

Police responded to the area of Limberlost Road and Gainsborough Road around 4:45 a.m. There, officers found a man with non-life-threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound. The victim was treated in hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information or video surveillance to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

