Man injured in shooting in London, Ont.; police investigating

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in London, police say.

Police responded to the area of Limberlost Road and Gainsborough Road around 4:45 a.m. There, officers found a man with non-life-threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound. The victim was treated in hospital.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police are asking anyone with information or video surveillance to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).