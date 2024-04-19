Menu

Curtain call for Binning family ownership of the Lethbridge Movie Mill

By Micah Quintin Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 7:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Curtain call for Binning family ownership of the Lethbridge Movie Mill'
Curtain call for Binning family ownership of the Lethbridge Movie Mill
WATCH: It's the end of an era at a landmark Lethbridge business. Leonard Binning has been the longtime owner of The Movie Mill, but now he and his family have decided to sell the independent theatre. Micah Quintin chatted with Binning about his decision along with what's next.
It’s the curtain call for Leonard Binning and his family at The Movie Mill.

The theatre has been a fixture in Lethbridge since 1994, opening on the promise of movies at a reasonable price.

Almost 30 years later the mill is still going strong, but now Binning has decided to sell the theatre and move on.

“I’ve shed a few tears over actually losing the mill. Or passing it on is a better term,” says Binning.

Binning has been battling health issues and underwent successful heart surgery about four weeks ago.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He also needs a kidney.

“I’ve got to lose about 20 pounds, and so I’m actively working towards that as I am looking for a donor. With Green Shirt Day not many weeks past, I hope that’s raised awareness in the area,” added Binning.

Story continues below advertisement

He says customers stuck with the theatre through hard times including during the pandemic.

Longtime patrons are sad to see the family go but say they will continue to support the mill.

“They’ve created a great space. A Lethbridge icon. Kind of like a space that everybody wants to go to. When you think of Lethbridge, you think of The Movie Mill,” says Devynn Bohn.

“I think it’s exciting that there’s new ownership. I’m excited to see what the new owners bring to the table. I just hope they don’t change the popcorn.”

As Binning looks ahead to the future, he says retirement is in the cards but once he’s back to full health he will try to hit the golf course.

And he’s not ruling out another business venture down the road.

“We are entrepreneurial by basis. We might sneak back into something, I don’t know.”

