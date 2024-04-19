Curtain call for Binning family ownership of the Lethbridge Movie Mill

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the curtain call for Leonard Binning and his family at The Movie Mill.

The theatre has been a fixture in Lethbridge since 1994, opening on the promise of movies at a reasonable price.

Almost 30 years later the mill is still going strong, but now Binning has decided to sell the theatre and move on.

“I’ve shed a few tears over actually losing the mill. Or passing it on is a better term,” says Binning.

Binning has been battling health issues and underwent successful heart surgery about four weeks ago.

He also needs a kidney.

“I’ve got to lose about 20 pounds, and so I’m actively working towards that as I am looking for a donor. With Green Shirt Day not many weeks past, I hope that’s raised awareness in the area,” added Binning.

He says customers stuck with the theatre through hard times including during the pandemic.

Longtime patrons are sad to see the family go but say they will continue to support the mill.

“They’ve created a great space. A Lethbridge icon. Kind of like a space that everybody wants to go to. When you think of Lethbridge, you think of The Movie Mill,” says Devynn Bohn.

“I think it’s exciting that there’s new ownership. I’m excited to see what the new owners bring to the table. I just hope they don’t change the popcorn.”

As Binning looks ahead to the future, he says retirement is in the cards but once he’s back to full health he will try to hit the golf course.

And he’s not ruling out another business venture down the road.

“We are entrepreneurial by basis. We might sneak back into something, I don’t know.”