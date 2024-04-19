Enderby arena on pace to reopen in September after January shutdown

Send this page to someone via email

Four months after the only rink in Enderby closed due to a sudden cooling failure, the town says repair work is on pace to ensure its re-opening this fall.

On Friday, the North Okanagan community issued an update, saying the investigation into mechanical problems that led to the surprise shutdown has concluded.

“The repair of the (sports) complex, which includes the Enderby Arena and the Curling Rink, is now proceeding,” it said.

“It is anticipated that the complex will be operational for the start of the ice season, in September 2024.”

According to the town, a sudden increase of corrosion in the refrigeration system caused the shutdown, with a single leak later being discovered.

Enderby said the refrigeration chiller has been inspected and that it’s in good working order, and that contaminated brine has been flushed from the system and replaced with new brine.

Also, an item called a brine header was found to be corroded and will be replaced this summer.

Friday’s news also came three weeks after Enderby came close to winning Kraft Hockeyville 2024, which was won by Elliot Lake, Ont., on March 30.

As one of three runner-up communities, Enderby will receive $25,000 for arena upgrades.

“Despite the unfortunate circumstances, how our community came together was inspirational,” said Enderby councillor Shawn Shishido.

“The support that we saw regionally, provincially, and across Canada was absolutely phenomenal, and I would like to thank each and every person for the role that they played in getting us to this point. We could not have done it without you.”