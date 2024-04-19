Civilian workers vote to end strike at Canadian Forces Base Kingston, union says

Send this page to someone via email

After nearly 100 days on strike, civilian-military workers at Canadian Forces Base Kingston appear to be heading back to work

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) said Friday nearly 300 civilian military workers in Kingston, Ottawa, and Petawawa will return to their jobs after voting 71 per cent in favour during ratification votes.

Their role involves delivering food, recreation, community and financial planning services to military members and veterans.

According to the union, the settlement includes wage increases totalling 13.75 per cent over a three-year agreement ending in 2025, averaging 4.6 per cent per year.

“This settlement delivers important gains for our members after taking strike action for more than three months in the face of employer apathy, police intimidation, picket line violence, and the use of scab labour,” said PSAC national president Chris Aylward in a statement.

“That’s why our bargaining teams brought this offer to a vote – because ultimately bargaining is led by our members, and they deserved the opportunity to cast their ballot.”

The union said the agreement includes a commitment to consult with the PSAC on the implementation of a single national job classification for all jobs, to create a national wage grid to close wage gaps between military bases across the country.

But not all of the union’s members took the offer.

Workers in Bagotville, Montreal–St-Jean, and Valcartier will remain on strike after 80% of ballots cast rejected the settlement.

The union said Friday the strike will end immediately at military bases in Kingston, Ottawa, and Petawawa, and members are expected to return to work within the next five days.

The local civilian federal employees are among hundreds who have been on strike at military bases in Ontario and Quebec since January.

The workers had been without a contract since 2022.

— With files from Global’s Talha Hashmani