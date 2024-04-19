Saskatoon landfill to be searched for remains of Mackenzie Lee Trottier

Send this page to someone via email

A search will be conducted at the City of Saskatoon landfill starting May 1 following an investigation into the disappearance of Mackenzie Lee Trottier, who was last seen on December 21, 2020.

1:54 Search continues for Mackenzie Trottier, 11 months after Saskatoon woman disappeared

According to a release, members of the Saskatoon Police Service’s (SPS) Major Crime Section and Public Safety Unit stated the search is based on evidence found during the investigation.

“Since that time investigators have pursued several leads, released video surveillance and alongside the Trottier family maintained public awareness in efforts to locate Mackenzie,” police stated. “In late 2023 a substantial amount of data was collected which identified a specific area of the landfill, located at 42 Valley Road, which may contain evidence in the investigation.”

SPS said the search will utilize resources from the SPS along with dogs from RCMP E Division and the Calgary Police Service. The teams will also be consulting with forensic anthropologist Dr. Ernie Walker.

Police have set 33 days aside for the search if needed and regular updates will be provided.