Toyotas, RVs and nearly 3K school buses: A list of vehicle recalls this week

Multiple vehicle models are being recalled in Canada, including an RV trailer and school bus.

Four recall notices were published by Transport Canada Thursday for certain Toyota Lexus and Maserati models, Forest River RVs and Micro Bird school buses.

The Toyota recall involves Lexus vehicles with models LS 500 and LS 500H made between 2018 and 2021. The manufacturer says sensors in the front passenger seat may not operate properly and affect airbag deployment, increasing the risk of injury in case of a crash.

Toyota says the recall involves approximately 105 vehicles in Canada.

Lexus dealers will inspect all affected vehicles and provide repairs where necessary. Customers will be notified about next steps by mid-June, the manufacturer says.

Italian manufacturer Maserati has also recalled three 2021 and 2022 Quattroporte vehicles for faulty fuel line sensors on a number of vehicles. If the housing for the sensor cracks and leaks fuel, it could cause the engine to stall while driving which increases the risk of a crash, the manufacturer says.

Maserati says it will notify owners of the recalled vehicles by mail and advise them to take them to a dealership to replace the fuel line sensor housing.

A number of motorhomes and RV trailers have been recalled as well. The Forest River RV recall involves models Cedar Creek (2015 and 2016), Cardinal (2021 and 2022), Ibex (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024), No Boundaries (2022, 2023 and 2024), Shockwave (2022) and Wildcat (2021).

The Forest River recall affects 156 vehicles.

Motorhomes by maker Dynamax were also recalled for models DX3 (2022 and 2023), Isata (2023), Force (2022) and Europa (2022, 2023 and 2024).

Both vehicles’ circuit boards contain faulty LED light rings on cooktop knobs which could lead to the lights overheating and melting, posing a fire risk. The notice notes that the recall only affects vehicles equipped with certain Suburban cooktops.

Three models of school buses by Micro Bird were also recalled this week, involving models MB II, T-Series and G5. The school buses were made between 2017 and 2024.

The school bus recall affects 2,520 vehicles.

The notice says the recalled buses pose a safety risk to passengers due to some emergency exit roof hatches not having a label in French. Canadian regulations require labels to be in both English and French, the notice says.

“An emergency exit that’s not properly labeled may create confusion. This could increase the risk of injury in an emergency situation,” it says.