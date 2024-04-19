Jury deliberations begin in Michael Gordon Jackson abduction trial

Send this page to someone via email

After two weeks of court proceedings, jury deliberation has begun in the trial of Michael Gordon Jackson.

Jackson is on trial for contravention of a custody order, after allegedly abducting his daughter in Nov. 2021 until Feb. 2022 to avoid her receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The question for the jury to decide is whether Jackson guilty beyond a reasonable doubt that he intended to deprive his ex-wife possession of the child.

“In this trial I am the judge of the law, and you are the judge of the facts,” Justice Heather MacMillian-Brown told the jury.

Jurors have heard throughout the trial, including from the accused himself, that Jackson took the girl to stop her from being vaccinated for COVID-19. He believed his ex-wife would have their child vaccinated. Jackson thought it would cause harm.

MacMillian-Brown summarized the events of the trial to the jury Friday morning, going through each witness and outlining key elements of their testimony.

The jury will be sequestered until a unanimous decision is reached.

— More to come.