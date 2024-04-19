Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man suffers serious injuries in machete attack

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 2:38 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police say the man injured in the attack was taken to hospital in critical condition. He was later upgraded to stable. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say the man injured in the attack was taken to hospital in critical condition. He was later upgraded to stable. Shane Gibson/Global News
A 19-year-old man is in custody in connection with a stabbing Thursday afternoon in northeast Winnipeg.

Officers were called to Jorowski Cove just after noon, where they found a 21-year-old victim with upper body stab wounds.

Police said they gave the man emergency medical care and he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

After the major crimes unit took over the investigation, police said they learned the suspect and victim were at a home in the area when a fight broke out, escalating to the point where the suspect allegedly produced a machete and stabbed the victim repeatedly.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police arrested the suspect nearby within the hour and seized a machete as evidence.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and possessing a weapon, as well as breach of recognizance and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

The victim, police said, has since been upgraded to stable condition.

