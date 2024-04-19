Winnipeg man suffers serious injuries in machete attack

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man is in custody in connection with a stabbing Thursday afternoon in northeast Winnipeg.

Officers were called to Jorowski Cove just after noon, where they found a 21-year-old victim with upper body stab wounds.

Police said they gave the man emergency medical care and he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

After the major crimes unit took over the investigation, police said they learned the suspect and victim were at a home in the area when a fight broke out, escalating to the point where the suspect allegedly produced a machete and stabbed the victim repeatedly.

Police arrested the suspect nearby within the hour and seized a machete as evidence.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and possessing a weapon, as well as breach of recognizance and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

The victim, police said, has since been upgraded to stable condition.