Crime

Belleville credit union offers reward in robbery case

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 2:19 pm
1 min read
The Alterna Credit Union in Belleville has announced a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest after the credit union was robbed in March. Belleville police have previously released photos of a pair of suspects wanted in connection to the armed robbery at the financial institution March 16.
The Alterna Credit Union in Belleville has announced a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest after the credit union was robbed in March. Belleville police have previously released photos of a pair of suspects wanted in connection to the armed robbery at the financial institution March 16. Submitted/Belleville Police
A Belleville credit union targeted by armed robbers in March is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to arrests in the case.

No injuries were reported when the Alterna Credit Union at 293 Sidney St. was robbed with a weapon on the afternoon of March 16.

Police have previously released photos of two male suspects and a suspect vehicle.

As the reward was announced Friday, investigators released further details in the case, telling media the suspects were armed with handguns during the robbery and the pair fled in the white SUV pictured in the previously released photo.

There’s been no word from police or the credit union about exactly how much money was stolen.

Police have released photos of two suspects and a suspect vehicle. View image in full screen
Police have released photos of two suspects and a suspect vehicle. Submitted/Belleville Police

“This incident is being rigorously investigated by the Belleville Police Service, alongside efforts by Alterna Savings to ensure the ongoing safety and well-being of its employees and members,” police said in a release Friday.

“In its commitment to community safety, Alterna Savings is offering a reward of $50,000 for information that leads to an arrest.”

Since the robbery, police say the credit union has boosted security protocols including reducing the amount of cash kept onsite and adding what the service describes as “advanced robbery prevention measures” at its branches and ATMS.

Police have asked anyone with dashcam, CCTV, or other video from the area at the time to upload footage at the Belleville police website.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Stephanie Bested at 613-966-0882 ext. 4170 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

 

 

