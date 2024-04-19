Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Toronto-area men nabbed on drug charges in downtown Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 19, 2024 11:14 am
1 min read
Two men from the Toronto area will appear in a Guelph courtroom in relation to drug trafficking charges. View image in full screen
Two men from the Toronto area will appear in a Guelph courtroom in relation to drug trafficking charges. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say they’ve seized multiple drugs after making a pair of arrests in the downtown.

On Thursday, investigators said they started surveillance after they saw a man go to a house known to be involved in the drug subculture.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said the meetings involved drug trafficking.

Officers approached two men after they were seen leaving the address, and after a brief pursuit on foot that saw the pair run in opposite directions, they were arrested.

Trending Now

During a search, police said they found cocaine and fentanyl as well as Percocet pills and over $1,000 cash.

A Mississauga man and a man from Brampton, both 26 years old, were charged and held for bail hearings on Friday.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices