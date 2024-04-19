2 Toronto-area men nabbed on drug charges in downtown Guelph: police

Guelph police say they’ve seized multiple drugs after making a pair of arrests in the downtown.
On Thursday, investigators said they started surveillance after they saw a man go to a house known to be involved in the drug subculture.
Police said the meetings involved drug trafficking.
Officers approached two men after they were seen leaving the address, and after a brief pursuit on foot that saw the pair run in opposite directions, they were arrested.
During a search, police said they found cocaine and fentanyl as well as Percocet pills and over $1,000 cash.
A Mississauga man and a man from Brampton, both 26 years old, were charged and held for bail hearings on Friday.
- Arrest made after police issue emergency alert about ‘dangerous man’ in Bible Hill, N.S.
- Grandparent scam: Canadian seniors with landline phones targeted, out about $2.2 million
- 3-year-old Elijah Vue still missing: Man pleads not guilty to child neglect
- Closing arguments presented in Michael Gordon Jackson abduction case
Comments