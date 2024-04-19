2 Toronto-area men nabbed on drug charges in downtown Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they’ve seized multiple drugs after making a pair of arrests in the downtown.

On Thursday, investigators said they started surveillance after they saw a man go to a house known to be involved in the drug subculture.

Police said the meetings involved drug trafficking.

Officers approached two men after they were seen leaving the address, and after a brief pursuit on foot that saw the pair run in opposite directions, they were arrested.

During a search, police said they found cocaine and fentanyl as well as Percocet pills and over $1,000 cash.

A Mississauga man and a man from Brampton, both 26 years old, were charged and held for bail hearings on Friday.