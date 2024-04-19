Menu

Share

Crime

Peterborough man arrested twice in same week for thefts from vehicles

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 10:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime'
Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime
RELATED: Over the past five years, Peterborough's non-violent crime severity index has increased 28 per cent. Police are now rolling out a new program to cut down on this and specifically property crime. Robert Lothian explains – Nov 16, 2023
Share

For the second time in as many days, a Peterborough, Ont., man has been arrested following reported thefts from vehicles.

Peterborough police say around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, a witness reported a man who appeared to be trying to enter vehicles in the area of Hunter Street East and Mark Street.

Police found the man, who they say was in possession of items that didn’t belong to him.

Police allege the man tried to run but he was quickly arrested. During a search, officers say they found about four dozen items believed to have been taken from vehicles.

The 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

Police say the man is the same individual who was arrested early on Wednesday when a man was reported to be rummaging through a vehicle on Perry Street. Police say he was found in possession of numerous items and a makeshift device believed to be used to break windows.

Police determined he was connected to recent multiple vehicle break-ins and he was charged with four counts each of theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, possessing property obtained by crime, and failing to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Some items were returned after they were reported missing in two online reports filed to police on April 13.

