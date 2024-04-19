Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Love at first sight’: Snow leopard at Toronto Zoo pregnant for 1st time

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 12:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Skiers stumble upon snow leopard in Kashmir, India'
Skiers stumble upon snow leopard in Kashmir, India
RELATED: Group of skiers stumble upon snow leopard – Feb 16, 2016
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Jita, a nearly three-year-old snow leopard at the Toronto Zoo, is pregnant for the first time, staff there say.

However, the zoo is expressing “some caution” over the news given “first-time pregnancies present challenges,” especially with large carnivores like snow leopards.

“Inexperienced mothers don’t always know what to do,” the zoo said in a Facebook post Friday.

“The snow leopard care team is busy making preparations to ensure the best possible outcome regardless of the situation.”

Story continues below advertisement

The zoo added Jita’s pregnancy is complicated by the fact the expected father, Pemba, has sired prior litters but medical complications meant none of his cubs survived.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Ongoing ultrasounds will monitor her progress and we remain hopeful this pregnancy continues to go smoothly,” it added.

‘Love at first sight’

Nine-year-old Pemba was introduced to Jita in early February on a recommendation from the snow leopard “Species Survival Plan” — a cooperative breeding program among accredited North American facilities, the zoo said.

Trending Now

“It was a case of love at first sight,” it said.

“Jita and Pemba were observed breeding multiple times on February 6th and 7th.”

Click to play video: 'Meet the Calgary Zoo’s new snow leopard Leika'
Meet the Calgary Zoo’s new snow leopard Leika

Typical snow leopard pregnancies last anywhere between 90 to 110 days, placing Jita’s likely birth window sometime between May 6 and May 27, the zoo said.

Story continues below advertisement

Jita’s care team has been working diligently to establish ultrasound behaviour, but given her belly fur is so thick, it needs to be very wet for the ultrasound to penetrate.

The snow leopard, also known as the “ghost cat,” is not often spotted in the wild and is listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature list, the zoo added.

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices