Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Highway 12 crash leaves 27-year-old in life-threatening condition

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 9:48 am
1 min read
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Orillia OPP say a severe collision on Highway 12 led to one person being airlifted to Toronto.

On Thursday at 12:28 p.m., first responders in Orillia were at a two-vehicle collision at Highway 12 and Forest Avenue involving a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle.

Firefighters and paramedics removed an injured driver from the passenger vehicle.

Ornge Air took a 27-year-old man to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured.

The OPP technical collision investigators are helping with the investigation.

Highway 12 was closed at Gill Street and Atherley Road while crews worked to recover the involved vehicles, but it has since reopened.

