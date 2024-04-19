Highway 12 crash leaves 27-year-old in life-threatening condition

See more sharing options

Orillia OPP say a severe collision on Highway 12 led to one person being airlifted to Toronto.

On Thursday at 12:28 p.m., first responders in Orillia were at a two-vehicle collision at Highway 12 and Forest Avenue involving a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle.

Firefighters and paramedics removed an injured driver from the passenger vehicle.

Ornge Air took a 27-year-old man to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured.

The OPP technical collision investigators are helping with the investigation.

Highway 12 was closed at Gill Street and Atherley Road while crews worked to recover the involved vehicles, but it has since reopened.