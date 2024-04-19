Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 7:36 am
1 min read
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. View image in full screen
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peel Regional Police say a man has critical injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened on Dixie Road near Britannia Road at around 10:35 p.m.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver involved stayed at the scene.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

All southbound lanes at Dixie Road from Shawson to Aerowood drives were closed for the investigation.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices