Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a man has critical injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night.
Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened on Dixie Road near Britannia Road at around 10:35 p.m.
A man suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver involved stayed at the scene.
All southbound lanes at Dixie Road from Shawson to Aerowood drives were closed for the investigation.
