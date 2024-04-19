Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Regional Police say a man has critical injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened on Dixie Road near Britannia Road at around 10:35 p.m.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver involved stayed at the scene.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

All southbound lanes at Dixie Road from Shawson to Aerowood drives were closed for the investigation.

COLLISION:

– Occured last night at 10:35pm

– Pedestrian struck by vehicle.

– Vehicle remained on scene.

– MCB and ASI on scene

– Southbound Dixie closed from Shawson Road to Aerowood Drive

– Use alternate routes

– PR24-0128679 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 19, 2024