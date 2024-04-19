Menu

Environment

Fishing vessel with crane, net arrives in Zeballos for orca calf rescue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2024 10:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Orca rescue round two drawing near'
Orca rescue round two drawing near
RELATED VIDEO: There is a flurry of activity in Zeballos, B.C. Thursday as crews prepare for the second time to rescue a stranded orca. Cassidy Mosconi reports.
A large seine fishing vessel capable of casting a net strong enough to hold a nearly 700-kilogram killer whale calf has arrived in Zeballos, B.C., to participate in the latest attempt to rescue the young orca stranded in a remote tidal lagoon.

The flat-bottom aluminum vessel has a built-in crane-like device for lifting heavy nets, and it’s expected to be deployed as part of a rescue effort that could happen any day now in the lagoon on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island.

The female calf has been stranded alone for nearly a month since its pregnant mother died after becoming trapped on a beach at low tide.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

An unsuccessful rescue attempt last Friday involved a team of more than 50 people who failed to corral the calf into a shallow area of the lagoon, where the plan was to manoeuvre the whale into a sling, lift it onto a truck, then take it on a barge out to sea, for a potential reunion with its pod.

Story continues below advertisement

Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John says the next attempt to rescue the calf — which the nation has named the young orca kwiisahi?is, or Brave Little Hunter — will “happen eventually.”

Trending Now

Additional equipment and resources, including marine experts from the Vancouver Aquarium, the federal Fisheries Department and Indigenous nations, have gathered again in Zeballos for the second planned rescue attempt in just over a week.

Click to play video: 'Ehattesaht First Nation brings wisdom to orca rescue'
Ehattesaht First Nation brings wisdom to orca rescue
© 2024 The Canadian Press

